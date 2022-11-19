Louisiana Eats: Turkey Time On Louisiana Eats

On this week's show, we gather around the table to delve into Thanksgiving stories and recipes. We begin with Chef Kevin Belton. The public television host shares childhood memories of his mother, Sarah Thomas Belton who took Thanksgiving hospitality to a whole new level.

Next, we visit with Sara Roahen, author of Gumbo Tales, who endeavored to make the late, great Paul Prudhomme's legendary turducken recipe in her home kitchen.

We also hear the origin story of Spinach Madeleine from its creator, Madeleine Wright. A recipe originally published in the Junior League of Baton Rouge's cookbook, River Road Recipes, Madeleine's dish has been a sensation across the country since 1959.

And finally, we get pie advice from Kate McDermott, also known as "the Piechiatrist." Kate has hosted workshops and written books on the craft of pie-making, including the James Beard Award-nominated title, The Art of the Pie.

