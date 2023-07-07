Louisiana Eats: International Flavors At Home

New Orleans is a melting pot of cultures, music, and – of course – food. On this week's show, we explore some international flavors found in our own backyard.

We begin with Merritt Coscia and Tyler Stuart of Plume Algiers. Although neither of the American-born-and-bred pair have any Indian heritage in their backgrounds, they became captivated by the culture and flavors of India when traveling across the subcontinent. The couple's passion for regional Indian cuisine is on display at their restaurant Plume Algiers on New Orleans' Westbank. Merritt and Tyler join us in the studio to talk about their restaurant and the travels that inspired it.

Passion is certainly the driver behind Abigayle Rhode-Pausina's work. The New Orleans native has taken her cultural exploration to Lebanon and beyond, but has most recently concentrated her efforts on the Lebanese and Syrian families who have called the Crescent City home for generations. We sit down with Abigayle to discuss her new exhibit at the Southern Food and Beverage Museum called "A Syrian-Lebanese American Kitchen."

Finally, Chinese food continues to be a favorite both locally and across America. In her food blog, Omnivore's Cookbook, Maggie Zhu writes about modern Chinese cooking, Asian-inspired dishes, and classic recipes designed for the Western home chef. For her first cookbook, Chinese Homestyle, Maggie narrows her focus to plant-based dishes. She speaks with us about the book and shares some tips that are as simple as they are delicious.

