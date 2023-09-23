Louisiana Eats: Baby, We're Back!

Businesses open. Businesses close. But some businesses manage to recover from calamities of biblical proportions. On this week's show, we learn what it takes to rebuild a beloved brand after a long hiatus.

First, we hear from Drew Ramsey, whose family has run Hubig's, makers of New Orleans' favorite hand pies for three generations. At least they did, until a fire destroyed their factory in 2012. But like a fried phoenix rising from the ashes, Hubig's is back in business after a 10-year absence.

And 17 years after Hurricane Katrina nearly ended his family's legacy, Vance Vaucresson has returned three generations of sausage-making traditions back to the Seventh Ward. We learn about the struggles Vaucresson Sausage Company faced before and after the storm and its long road to recovery.

Not only are the Vaucressons back, but they're growing! Julie Vaucresson – the Creole Sausage Queen herself – reveals the story of how their new mustard line came to join their family's revered brand.

For more of all things Louisiana Eats, be sure to visit us at PoppyTooker.com.