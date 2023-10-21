Louisiana Eats: Food Origins & Evolution

The way we eat and talk about food is linked to our individual and collective identities. On this week's show, we look at the origins of some of our favorite foods and common misconceptions about them.

We begin with journalist and food historian Lolis Eric Elie who discusses his journey to uncover the true origins of New Orleans' Creole food, along with the often-overlooked African contributions.

Then, James Beard award-winning author Anya von Bremzen explores the fascinating journey some foods have taken before becoming recognized as a dish that represents a country. Her new book, National Dish, explores how history, culture, colonialism, race, and even politics can play a part in this complex story.

Finally, we meet playwright and stage director Eva Doumbia. Her performance piece, Autophagies (Self-Eaters), which was performed in New Orleans in March, explores food history, its colonial legacies, and human cost.

For more of all things Louisiana Eats, be sure to visit us at PoppyTooker.com.