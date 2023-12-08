Louisiana Eats: Spirits for the Season

December is upon us, and we're making merry this festive season by discovering new mixed drinks and getting the stories behind some iconic cocktails.

First, we learn about Dick Bradsell, the late, great British bartender who invented several modern cocktail classics – most notably the Espresso Martini. His daughter Bea Bradsell joins us in the studio to talk about her father's legacy in hospitality.

Then, we hear from authors Sue Strachan and Tim McNally. As part of the Iconic New Orleans Cocktails series from LSU Press, both Sue and Tim have written books exploring Café Brûlot and the Sazerac, respectively.

And finally, are you looking to bring the party this season, but want to hold off on the booze? That's where Lauren Chitwood of Spiritless comes in. She tells us about the development of an alcohol-free line of liquor that is a dead ringer for the real thing when mixed in a glass.

