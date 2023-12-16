Louisiana Eats: Relationships, With Food

For foodies and food lovers, eating is more than just a daily necessity – it's an all-consuming passion. While this can be mostly a good thing, the long term effects of food obsession can have their drawbacks. Nationally prominent comedian and actor Dan Ahdoot knows these downsides all too well. In his debut memoir, Undercooked: How I Let Food Become My Life Navigator and How Maybe That's a Dumb Way to Live, Dan examines his emotional relationship with food starting from childhood, and provides both an honest and comedic look at where that has gotten him.

After we speak with Dan, we sit down with Gabriel Nehrbass and Andres Rodrigues Ursua to learn how food – paella in particular – inspires people of Spanish heritage to gather together in New Orleans.

Finally, when we think of fine dining, we don't often think of Mother Nature. Sitting on the tranquil Bayou Bonfouca near Old Town Slidell, Palmettos on the Bayou offers an experience that's perfect for nature lovers and food connoisseurs alike. Owner Duffy Ramirez and Chef Ross Dover tell us about this special spot where food and the sights and sounds of Louisiana wildlife entwine.

