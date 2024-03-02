© 2024 WWNO
Louisiana Eats!

Louisiana Eats: Big Chefs On Small Screens

By Poppy Tooker
Published March 2, 2024 at 2:21 PM CST
Chef Anh Luu on Netflix's Queer Eye
Netflix/Screenshot by Louisiana Eats
Chef Anh Luu on Netflix's Queer Eye

On this week's show, we meet New Orleans chefs who have stepped into the spotlight. We begin with Anh Luu, who is well known locally for her signature "Viet-Cajun" menus that meld together the flavors of Southeast Asia and her native Louisiana. In January, the whole country got to know Anh when she was featured on the eighth season of the Emmy Award-winning Netflix series, Queer Eye. She tells us about her life and culinary career and describes how the Fab Five changed her life.

We also have an extended conversation with chef and YouTube star Toya Boudy, whose first cookbook is Cooking for the Culture: Recipes and Stories from the Streets of New Orleans to the Table. Toya tells us about her struggles growing up in her beloved New Orleans and how she found success on cooking competition shows – stories she shares along with recipes in her deeply personal and unique cookbook.

For more of all things Louisiana Eats, be sure to visit us at PoppyTooker.com.

Poppy Tooker
Poppy is the host and executive producer of the weekly show, Louisiana Eats! Food personality, culinary teacher and author, Poppy Tooker is passionate about food and the people who bring it to the table.
