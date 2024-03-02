Louisiana Eats: Big Chefs On Small Screens

On this week's show, we meet New Orleans chefs who have stepped into the spotlight. We begin with Anh Luu, who is well known locally for her signature "Viet-Cajun" menus that meld together the flavors of Southeast Asia and her native Louisiana. In January, the whole country got to know Anh when she was featured on the eighth season of the Emmy Award-winning Netflix series, Queer Eye. She tells us about her life and culinary career and describes how the Fab Five changed her life.

We also have an extended conversation with chef and YouTube star Toya Boudy, whose first cookbook is Cooking for the Culture: Recipes and Stories from the Streets of New Orleans to the Table. Toya tells us about her struggles growing up in her beloved New Orleans and how she found success on cooking competition shows – stories she shares along with recipes in her deeply personal and unique cookbook.

