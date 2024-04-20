Louisiana Eats: Sweetly Swinging Into Spring

The days are growing longer, the jasmine is in bloom, and across Louisiana, we're treasuring the gift of spring before heat, humidity, and hurricane season are upon us. On this week's show, Louisiana Eats is celebrating the tasty treats of springtime!

With Derby Day approaching, we're polishing up our silver cups for the perfect drink for this time of year – the Mint Julep. Legendary bartender and raconteur Chris McMillan of Revel Cafe & Bar joins us with a tribute to that sophisticated and refreshing cocktail.

We then move from adult beverages to childhood sweets – specifically ice cream. But not the flavors you'll find in any grocery store. Jillian Duran of Rahm Haus tells us how she uses her fine pastry making skills to create both ice creams and ice cream cakes like nothing you’ve ever seen.

And finally, spring marks the arrival of blueberry harvest season in the South. We travel to Poplarville, Mississippi, where Donald Van De Werken and Jeff Brown of JD Farms are preparing to reap some of the biggest, sweetest, best blueberries in the region.

For more of all things Louisiana Eats, be sure to visit us at PoppyTooker.com.