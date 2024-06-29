Louisiana Eats: Flavors From The Eastern Mediterranean

Since ancient times, the Eastern Mediterranean has been one of the most significant regions in the world. Sitting at the crossroads of trade routes, the area – which, broadly defined, includes Israel, Syria, Greece, and Turkey – has long been a melting pot of cultures and culinary influences. On this week's show, we meet local restaurateurs who are showcasing the rich heritage of the region and learn about the Lebanese diaspora in Louisiana.

We begin with Vassiliki Ellwood Yiagazis, owner of Smoke & Honey in New Orleans. The restaurant and menu draw on Vassiliki's Jewish heritage and her upbringing in Greece.

Next, we speak with researcher and curator Abigayle Rhode-Pausina. The New Orleans native has taken her cultural exploration to Lebanon and beyond, but has most recently concentrated her efforts on the Lebanese families who have called Louisiana home for generations.

We also hear the story of Turkish natives Ozgur and Bulent Duman and their Mandeville restaurant, Duman Artisan Kitchen. Influenced by Turkish, Italian, Israeli, and American cooking, the Dumans have cultivated an eclectic menu the likes of which have not been seen on the Northshore before.

For more of all things Louisiana Eats, be sure to visit us at PoppyTooker.com.