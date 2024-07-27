Louisiana Eats: Olympic Spirits

The 2024 Summer Olympic Games are officially underway. Athletes from more than 200 countries are gathered in Paris, looking to bring home the gold in everything from archery to water polo. On this week’s show, we raise a glass to international camaraderie by sampling spirits from across the globe.

Is there a bottle of jenever in your bar at home? Unless you’re from the Netherlands – that might not be the case. Gin and jenever expert Philip Duff joins us to explain the difference between these two distinct spirits and tells us about his intoxicating career.

Next, Count Edoardo Branca tells us the story of Fernet Branca. His family’s distillery, Fratelli Branca, was established in 1845 – but before it was sold as a spirit, it was used as a cure-all to treat cholera.

We also take a virtual trip to Peru to meet celebrity distiller Johnny Schuler, who tells the legend of pisco and his distillery, Pisco Portón. This Peruvian brandy dates back to the conquistadors of 16th century Cuzco.

Finally, Alexandre Gabriel of Maison Ferrand shares stories of career producing cognac in Grand Champagne, the cognac region of France.

