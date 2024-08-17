Louisiana Eats: Night Markets & Asian Flavors

As summer nears its end and thoughts turn towards back-to-school, we're having one last adventure – a tour through the rich and diverse offerings of New Orleans' Asian cuisine scene.

First, we hear from Thuy Pham, founder of the NOLA Nite Market, an evening bazaar featuring a plethora of authentic Asian street foods created by small mom and pop restaurants, complete with live music and artisan wares.

Next, we dive deeper into the local scene with Aom Srisuk and Frankie Weinberg, the husband-and-wife team that has made quite a splash both Uptown and Downtown with their popular Thai restaurants Pomelo and Good Catch.

Finally, we hear from Maggie Zhu. In her food blog, Omnivore's Cookbook, Maggie writes about modern Chinese cooking, Asian-inspired dishes, and classic recipes designed for the Western home chef. For her first cookbook, Chinese Homestyle, Maggie narrows her focus to plant-based dishes.

For more of all things Louisiana Eats, be sure to visit us at PoppyTooker.com.