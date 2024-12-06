Louisiana Eats: Homegrown Gifts

The elves are busy in Santa's workshop at this time of year! So as we head into the big holiday gift-giving time, Louisiana Eats is talking with some homegrown Louisiana elves for delicious inspiration.

First, we hear from Jady Regard, CNO (Chief Nut Officer) and second-generation proprietor of Cane River Pecan Company in New Iberia. He tells us how the past half-century has seen his family's enterprise grow from a small Acadian pecan orchard to a purveyor of fine culinary gifts starring the state's official nut.

Next, we head down to New Orleans' Lower Garden District to speak with Christopher Nobles of Piety and Desire Chocolate. Since founding his bespoke business in 2017, the local chocolatier has been uncompromising in his reverence and passion for chocolate, while balancing science and art in his bean-to-bar production.

And nothing goes better with chocolate and pecans than a cup of New Orleans coffee! Patrick Brennan, of the famous restaurant clan, talks about leaving the family business to strike out on his own. We learn all about Congregation Coffee, Patrick's new roasting business and coffee shop in Algiers Point.

