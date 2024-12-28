© 2025 WWNO
Louisiana Eats! 2024 Year In Review

By Poppy Tooker
Published December 28, 2024 at 2:51 PM CST
WWNO

Another year has come and gone. As we look forward to a new one, Louisiana Eats is taking a moment to reflect on the year that was 2024.

First, we remember educator, activist, and former First Lady of New Orleans – Sybil Haydel Morial – with an extended version of our 2016 conversation with her. She shares stories of growing up in the Jim Crow South and her husband's successful campaign to become first Black mayor of New Orleans. We also discuss the key roles Leah Chase and Dooky Chase's Restaurant played in Sybil's life.

We also celebrate two restaurateurs who took on the task of feeding food insecure kids over the summer – Amanda and Isaac Toups of Toups' Meatery. We revisit our conversation with Amanda and give you an update on what their new nonprofit, Toups' Family Meal, accomplished in 2024.

For more of all things Louisiana Eats, be sure to visit us at PoppyTooker.com.

Poppy Tooker
Poppy is the host and executive producer of the weekly show, Louisiana Eats! Food personality, culinary teacher and author, Poppy Tooker is passionate about food and the people who bring it to the table.
