Louisiana Eats: Latin America South Louisiana Style

Folks are familiar with New Orleans' home-grown Creole and Cajun cuisines. But the Crescent City is also the place to taste delicious flavors from many cultures. This week, we pay tribute to a trio of chefs bringing Latin American fare to local tables.

First, we talk to Ana Castro. Down in New Orleans' Bywater neighborhood, this much-lauded young chef is drawing crowds to her modern Mexican restaurant Acamaya.

Also in Bywater, Chef Melissa Araujo's Alma Café offers a menu of Honduran specialties and, now, a second location in Mid-City.

Finally, we hear from Carlos Sanchez, owner of Tournesol Café and Bakery, who spends his days in downtown Covington creating the delicious breads and pastries of his native El Salvador.

For more of all things Louisiana Eats, be sure to visit us at PoppyTooker.com.