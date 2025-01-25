© 2025 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Louisiana Eats!

Louisiana Eats: Latin America South Louisiana Style

By Poppy Tooker
Published January 25, 2025 at 3:42 PM CST
Baleadas, a traditional Honduran dish, served at Alma Café.
Alma Café
Baleadas, a traditional Honduran dish, served at Alma Café.

Folks are familiar with New Orleans' home-grown Creole and Cajun cuisines. But the Crescent City is also the place to taste delicious flavors from many cultures. This week, we pay tribute to a trio of chefs bringing Latin American fare to local tables.

First, we talk to Ana Castro. Down in New Orleans' Bywater neighborhood, this much-lauded young chef is drawing crowds to her modern Mexican restaurant Acamaya.

Also in Bywater, Chef Melissa Araujo's Alma Café offers a menu of Honduran specialties and, now, a second location in Mid-City.

Finally, we hear from Carlos Sanchez, owner of Tournesol Café and Bakery, who spends his days in downtown Covington creating the delicious breads and pastries of his native El Salvador.

For more of all things Louisiana Eats, be sure to visit us at PoppyTooker.com.

Tags
Louisiana Eats! Ana CastroAcamayaMelissa AraujoAlma CaféCarlos SanchezTournesol Café and BakeryPoppy TookerLouisiana Eats!
Poppy Tooker
Poppy is the host and executive producer of the weekly show, Louisiana Eats! Food personality, culinary teacher and author, Poppy Tooker is passionate about food and the people who bring it to the table.
See stories by Poppy Tooker