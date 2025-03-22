© 2025 WWNO
Louisiana Eats: Ambassadors of Louisiana Cuisine

By Poppy Tooker
Published March 22, 2025 at 8:54 PM CDT
Toups' Meatery

Whether it's through television, books, or blogs – Louisiana's food culture is reaching audiences far beyond our borders. On this week's show, we meet three unofficial ambassadors who represent our state and cuisine on the world stage.

We begin with Chef Isaac Toups of Toups' Meatery in New Orleans' Mid City neighborhood. In 2016, we discovered just how much the camera loved Isaac when he was voted fan favorite on Bravo Network's "Top Chef." In the years since, Isaac has successfully promoted Cajun cuisine and culture thanks to his popular cookbook, "Chasing the Gator."

George Graham has called Acadiana home his entire life and has made it his mission to preserve and promote Cajun and Creole culture through stories and recipes. George shares his obsession through his nationally recognized blog and book, "Acadiana Table: Cajun and Creole Home Cooking from the Heart of Louisiana."

Finally, Chef Kevin Belton tells of his journey from a child growing up in New Orleans to PBS cooking show host – a job that has him introducing the cuisine of the Bayou State to countless foodies.

For more of all things Louisiana Eats, be sure to visit us at PoppyTooker.com.

Poppy Tooker
Poppy is the host and executive producer of the weekly show, Louisiana Eats! Food personality, culinary teacher and author, Poppy Tooker is passionate about food and the people who bring it to the table.
See stories by Poppy Tooker