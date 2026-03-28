Louisiana Eats: Caught And Grown In Louisiana

From soybeans grown in our northern parishes to shrimp caught off our southern shores, Louisiana is truly the most delicious state in the union. But due to a growing list of obstacles such as climate change, tariffs, and the proliferation of cheap, imported goods, times are tough right now for our farmers and fishermen. Which is why it's more important than ever to get behind the delicious ingredients that come from our state. On this week's show, we celebrate food cultivated right here in Louisiana.

We begin with Jady Regard, owner and "Chief Nut Officer" of Cane River Pecan Company. What started out as a small pecan shop in downtown Natchitoches has grown into a nationwide resource for pecan gifts of all kinds. Jady tells us about the family business and his effort to make the pecan America's national nut.

Next, we visit visit Chef Marcus Jacobs at Porgy's, a dock-to-plate seafood market in Mid-City New Orleans. Marcus and his partners are on a mission to bring awareness and change to the struggling Louisiana seafood industry by only sourcing locally. That also includes introducing locals to the treasure trove of lesser-known fish species caught in the Gulf of Mexico.

Finally, we get an up close look at Louisiana's rice production with expert Steve Linscombe. Steve currently serves as director of the Rice Foundation, but for most of his career, he was instrumental in innovating Louisiana's rice varieties and cultivation.

For more of all things Louisiana Eats, be sure to visit us at PoppyTooker.com.