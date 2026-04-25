Louisiana Eats: Remembering Alfred Singleton

On March 27th, New Orleans lost a beloved member of our culinary community. Alfred Singleton, executive chef and co-owner of the landmark French-Creole restaurant Café Sbisa, passed away at the age of 46.

Hailing from the Lower 9th Ward, Alfred was a true local success story. Having a passion for food, but receiving no formal training, Alfred got his education in commercial kitchens while rising quickly through the ranks of his native city's culinary scene. At the age of 36, he joined forces with Craig Napoli to become executive chef and co-owner of Café Sbisa – the same place where he had worked as a prep cook 20 years earlier.

Established in 1899, Café Sbisa is the third oldest fine-dining establishment in the French Quarter – one that was in a perpetual state of limbo after Hurricane Katrina. Alfred successfully returned it to its former glory, and for the next ten years, fostered a warm atmosphere there, ensuring every guest felt welcomed and was well fed.

Alfred also understood that Café Sbisa was a rare gem in his hometown: one of the few fine-dining restaurants led by a Black chef. Taking this distinction as a mandate to lead, Alfred actively embraced his role as a mentor to emerging culinary talent.

Louisiana Eats was fortunate enough to have a long, in-depth conversation with the late chef back in 2016, shortly after he took the role of executive chef and co-owner of Café Sbisa. On this week's show, we bring you an extended version of that interview, as Chef Alfred reflects on his career, his management style, and how his faith and family propelled him forward.

Then, we revisit our 2011 tribute to French Quarter cooking legend who was known as "King of Red Beans": Clarence "Buster" Holmes. British jazz drummer Barry Martyn and Chef Susan Spicer both share memories of their friend and mentor.

For more of all things Louisiana Eats, be sure to visit us at PoppyTooker.com.