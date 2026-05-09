Louisiana Eats: Foraging Wild Edibles In Appalachia & Beyond

On this week's show, we virtually wander the hollers and ridges of Appalachia and beyond, uncovering a wild pantry surrounding us.

We begin with chef, musician, and writer Susi Gott Séguret, whose passion for her native Appalachia is only matched by her love of food. Born and raised in western North Carolina, Susi spent 20 years in Europe, spreading Appalachian music and tastes while honing her culinary chops at world-famous institutions like the Cordon Bleu. Today, Susi leads foraging expeditions in the Blue Ridge Mountains and teaches others how to blend the elegance of French cuisine with the simplicity of mountain ingredients.

Then, we get a more in-depth look at the life of a forager by bringing you a favorite interview from the Louisiana Eats archives. We meet Danlyn Brennan, whose lifelong passion for wild craft is complicated by a desire to keep her methods and locations hidden. We also get a visit from Dr. Erika Siegel who offers some tips on how to deal with an upset stomach.

Finally, we speak with author Ronni Lundy, author of the James Beard Award-winning book, Victuals: An Appalachian Journey. Ronni breaks down through some of the myths surrounding the isolated region.

For more of all things Louisiana Eats, be sure to visit us at PoppyTooker.com.