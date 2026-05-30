Louisiana Eats: 80 Years Of Brennan's

In a city known for culinary excellence, Brennan's Restaurant stands out as a cornerstone of New Orleans cuisine. Founded in 1946 by Owen Brennan, the restaurant was elevated to international fame by his sister, the visionary Ella Brennan. Today, it's operated by Ralph Brennan, who continues the family legacy. On this week's show, we celebrate 80 years of Brennan's in the Big Easy.

The birthplace of Bananas Foster (the famous flaming dessert reaches its 75th anniversary this year) is known not only for its masterful French Creole dishes but also for its joyful, vibrant atmosphere. There's perhaps no man who embodies that high-spirited style and flair than Brennan's General Manager Christian Pendleton. We sit down with Christian to learn what it takes to control the chaos of such a large operation, while keeping the party going in the dining room.

Then, we meet Brennan's Executive Chef Kris Padalino. When Kris was studying math and chemistry at Cal State Fullerton, she envisioned a life in the medical field, not one in a commercial kitchen. Once she committed to a culinary career, the Florida-native embarked on cross-country journey that would eventually crown her as Brennan's first female executive chef in eight decades. Kris joins us in the studio to discuss her history-making rise to success in Brennan's kitchen.

Finally, we get an inside look into the family business. We speak with Ralph Brennan and his two daughters, Kathryn Brennan and Kristen Brennan Leonard. While Kathryn has been a part of Ralph's team for over a decade, Kristen is the newest addition – just coming on board in January. The family trio discusses a wide range of subjects, including what its like for all of them to be part of a New Orleans dining dynasty.

For more of all things Louisiana Eats, be sure to visit us at PoppyTooker.com.