Louisiana Eats: Adolfo Garcia And The Freret Street Renaissance

In Uptown New Orleans, Freret Street is one of the city's most vibrant corridors – a favorite neighborhood artery for food and nightlife. But this wasn't always the case. Following decades of decline, Freret Street underwent a remarkable revitalization after Hurricane Katrina, becoming a symbol of the city's post-storm rebirth.

A leading pioneer this culinary comeback is Chef Adolfo Garcia, whose Freret Street restaurants, High Hat Café and Ancora, became dining destinations in the early 2010s. On this week's show, we look at the career of the legendary chef and explore Freret Street – then and now.

We begin with Chef Adolfo, who was born and raised in suburban New Orleans, the son of Panamanian parents. Adolfo has spent the last 40 years creating interesting and innovative restaurants that have introduced New Orleanians to flavors from around the world. He's served cuisines such as Nuevo Latin, Italian, Southern comfort, Neapolitan, and Argentine – always insisting on authenticity and excellence. Adolfo's eateries have included RioMar, Primitivo, and La Boca Steakhouse.

Then, we hear from the next generation. Chef Adolfo Garcia Jr. and his wife and business partner Sophia Petrou Garcia are building their own empire on Freret Street with Chi Chi's Chicken & Beer and their wood-fired Spanish restaurant, Dolfy's. Both were raised in the business. While Adolfo Jr. was polishing silverware at RioMar, Sophia was helping serve breakfast and lunch at her family's Lakefront restaurant, Russell's Marina Grill. The couple talk about their journey back home after a decade working in the New York culinary scene and beyond.

Finally, Fredo Nogueira and Ryan Iriarte discuss carrying on the legacy of the High Hat Café. The newest co-owners of the Freret Street mainstay talk about Chef Adolfo's mentorship and fill us in on their latest endeavor on Freret, Cuban restaurant Café Conmigo.

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