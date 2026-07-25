Louisiana Eats: French Food Culture

French culture has always influenced our Louisiana traditions, especially when it comes to food. This week, Louisiana Eats explores that culture – from Parisians' love of chocolate to French porcelain used by princes, dukes, and kings at Versailles.

We begin with author Aleksandra Crapanzano. Following the success of her book, Gâteau, she's back to talk about her newest volume, Chocolat: Parisian Desserts and Other Delights. The book explores France's love affair with chocolate, along with over 100 recipes. Aleksandra also recounts the fascinating history of chocolate in France.

Then, we visit the New Orleans Museum of Art, where curator Mel Buchanan gives us a tour of their current exhibit, Sèvres Magnifique, featuring 18th century ceramics produced by France's royal porcelain factory at Sèvres. The collection came as a bequest from New Orleans collector Thomas B. Lemann and features tea sets, plates, and bowls that epitomized the material extravagance of the French aristocracy at Versailles.

Finally, we speak with Makenna Held, author of Mostly French: Recipes from a Kitchen in Provence, which is both a cookbook and a chronicle of life in the French countryside, where she runs an innovative cooking school at Julia Child's former home.

For more of all things Louisiana Eats, be sure to visit us at PoppyTooker.com.