Louisiana Eats: High On Hemp

New Orleans has long been seen as a place where alcohol flows freely and drunkenness is a natural state of being. Over the last few years, that may be changing. Don't worry, nobody's getting sober. They've just found an alternative in the form of hemp-derived THC drinks! The Big Easy is now the fourth-largest hemp beverage market in the country and four of the top 25 brands are headquartered right here. On this week's show, Louisiana Eats explores this brave new world of THC drinks and beyond.

First, we sit down with Monica Olano – or as she's known to the thousands who follow her podcast – Cali Sober Mom. Monica tells us about her discovery of hemp beverages, which led to her to launch her podcast, open a hemp wellness market in Metairie called Cali Sober Market, and create Mélange – a THC-centric club on New Orleans' iconic Frenchmen Street.

If you can’t make it to Metairie or the Marigny, you can still get your hemp fix in the Lower Garden District – on St. Charles Avenue, no less! That's where you'll find High Grinds, a coffee bar serving up java, tea, and THC. Owners and managing partners Beth Galante and Derek Domingue have set up shop in a painstakingly restored 19th-century house that looks out on the streetcar line. They give us a tour of the space and tell us about the variety of products they offer.

Next, naturopathic doctor and author Erika Siegel joins us to talk about the effects of hemp-derived and mushroom products on our bodies. The good doctor offers tips when it comes to consuming CBD or THC products for the first time, emphasizing the importance of educating oneself slowly.

Finally, we hear from Kate Clarke of Ficus Ceramica. Kate's a ceramic artist in New Orleans who makes molds of real food and then casts them with porcelain. On her website, you'll find items for sale like Eggo Waffle spoon rests, vases shaped like broccoli, and mounted art using casts of food – like oysters, onions, and okra. But her real claim to fame is her intricate ceramic pipes – each one designed to elevate the act of smoking cannabis. Kate tells us how she turns food into beautiful works of art.

For more of all things Louisiana Eats, be sure to visit us at PoppyTooker.com.