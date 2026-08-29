Louisiana Eats: Sampling The Sabor Latino

From north to south, Louisiana's Latin food scene has been reaching new heights over the past decade. On this week's show, we explore the rich and dynamic flavors of Latin cuisine in our state.

We begin in the Crescent City, where Ana and Lydia Castro are turning heads with their Mexican seafood restaurant, Acamaya. Chef Ana returns to our studio – this time, with her sister Lydia – to discuss their business partnership and to talk about their new breakfast and lunch spot, Casimiro.

Next, we sit down with Juan and Tatiana Lock, the husband-and-wife duo behind Tito's Ceviche and Pisco. The New Orleans restaurant serves up the bold flavors of Peru with a taste of the Louisiana Gulf. And fans of pisco – a clear grape brandy produced in Peru – will find a long bar at Tito's that offers all manner of the country's national spirit. Juan and Tatiana talk about their restaurant, pisco, and Peruvian cuisine.

Finally, we speak with Gabriel Balderas who runs two of the most popular restaurants in Shreveport: El Cabo Verde and Zuzul Coastal Cuisine. Gabriel, who emigrated from Mexico when he was 16, has also just opened a new restaurant, Papalotl, in his hometown of Oaxaca. The Shreveport chef discusses his career and explains why he insists on using locally sourced ingredients.

For more of all things Louisiana Eats, be sure to visit us at PoppyTooker.com.