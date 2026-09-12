Louisiana Eats: Slow Food, Slow Drinks

The Slow Food movement sprang to life in 1986, when the first McDonald's in Italy was set to open at the foot of the Spanish Steps in Rome. Founder Carlo Petrini was so horrified by this fast food invasion that he began Slow Food to combat the effects of homogenization and to preserve and celebrate the flavors of regional cuisine.

Now 40 years later, the grassroots movement has spread to over 160 countries with more than 70 chapters here in the U.S. On this week's show, we speak with people who are working to further Slow Food's mission to educate, inspire, and mobilize people toward good, clean, fair food.

We begin with Danny Childs, author of the James Beard Award-winning book, Slow Drinks. The trained ethnobotanist and bartender shares how he creates seasonal, foraged, and fermented beverages using local ingredients.

Next, we speak with members of the Slow Food USA movement who wrote The Ark of Taste: Delicious and Distinctive Foods That Define the United States. The book provides an in-depth look at some of the stories behind our country’s disappearing flavors.

Finally, we chat with Sarah Lohman, author of Endangered Eating: America’s Vanishing Foods. Sarah recounts her adventure researching some of the rarest ingredients in the U.S.

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Slow Food founder Carlo Petrini passed away in May at the age of 76. This week's episode is dedicated to him and the amazing food revolution he brought to this world.