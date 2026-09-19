Louisiana Eats: Tasting Flavors & Savoring Life

The more you learn how to perceive something, the more there is to experience. Just ask any sommelier. For them, what was once simply "wine" became acidity, tannin, texture, aroma, balance, and finish. The wine hasn't changed – they just learned to better appreciate what was there all along. This week, we explore how we can improve our enjoyment of food and drink by learning to taste with intention.

We begin with Mandy Naglich, author of How to Taste: A Guide to Discovering Flavor and Savoring Life. Mandy explains how sight, smell, sound, and even expectation can affect your experience at the table. She wants us all to slow down, pay attention, and become more aware of the experiences we're having – to savor what's in front of us, rather than simply consume it.

Next, we meet Dr. Arielle Johnson. She's a flavor scientist whose work takes her into the kitchens, restaurants, and bars where new ideas about food and drink are being developed. Her book, Flavorama: A Guide to Unlocking the Art and Science of Flavor, empowers readers to use the science of food to improvise, experiment, and cook with confidence.

Finally, we look at what happens when one of those hidden ingredients of flavor is suddenly gone. Author Molly Birnbaum recounts the story of losing the sense that made her want to become a chef – and discovering a new way forward.

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