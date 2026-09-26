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Louisiana Eats!

Louisiana Eats: At The Eastern Mediterranean Table

By Poppy Tooker
Published September 26, 2026 at 8:23 PM CDT
Ecco

Food has a way of carrying a place with it. A recipe can preserve a memory. A bottle of wine can carry a taste of home across an ocean. This week, we explore the food of the eastern Mediterranean – from Cyprus and Greece to Lebanon – and the stories that come with it.

First, we speak with Anissa Helou, author of Lebanon: Cooking the Foods of My Homeland. Anissa tells us about the cuisine she grew up with in Beirut – much of which sounds surprisingly familiar to the food traditions of Louisiana. Now based in Sicily, she has continued to write to preserve these culinary traditions and knowledge for future generations.

Next, we hear from first-generation Greek-American writer and comedian Gus Constantellis. When Gus unexpectedly lost his mom to a sudden stroke in 2023, he began writing down his memories of her and the recipes she made for their family. The result was a deeply personal and humorous tribute to his mother called My Greek Mom's Recipes: She Died. I Wrote This Cookbook.

Finally, we speak with Ari Kyriakides, a Cyprus native who has called New Orleans home for decades. Ari's the owner of Ambeli Wine Imports and Distribution, a Louisiana company he created to make Cypriot wine widely available in the U.S. He tells us how he's working to put Cyprus on the map one bottle at a time.

For more of all things Louisiana Eats, be sure to visit us at PoppyTooker.com.

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Louisiana Eats! Poppy TookerAnissa HelouGus ConstantellisAri Kyriakides
Poppy Tooker
Poppy is the host and executive producer of the weekly show, Louisiana Eats! Food personality, culinary teacher and author, Poppy Tooker is passionate about food and the people who bring it to the table.
See stories by Poppy Tooker