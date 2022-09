On Continuum this week will be a special program devoted to the Gregorian Chant, from a ten-CD set of the History of Music. Specifically, this volume covers musical Europe in the era of Gregorian unification. Performers included Anonymous 4, The Deller Consort, Ensemble Organum, and The Theatre of Voices. The recording used is Harmonia Mundi Volume 3 of the Century Collection (no catalog number given).