The unicorn is a legendary animal that has been described since antiquity. But it is also the name of an outstanding early music ensemble from Austria. This week on Continuum you'll hear music from three of the Unicorn Ensemble's CDs, including the Cantigas de Santa Maria of Alfonso X and the 12th century Carmina Burana. CDs used are Alfonso X, Cantigas de Santa Maria - Naxos 8.553133; Carmina Burana - Naxos 8.554837; and Chominciamento di Gioia - Naxos 8.553131