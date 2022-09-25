CONTINUUM: Pluck & Bow

Musical instruments produce their sound in many ways. This program is devoted to two instruments: one that's plucked (the harpsichord), and one that's bowed (the cello). Harpsichord music by Francois Couperin (1668-1733) is performed by New Orleans-born Skip Sempe, and solo suites for cello by Bach are performed by Tess Remy-Schumacher. Recordings used are: Francois Couperin Pieces de Clavecin (Skip Sempe) - Deutsche Harmonia Mundi 77219-2-RC, and Johann Sebastian Bach Suites for Cello Solo - Nos. 1, 2 & 3 (Tess Remy-Schumacher) - Xolo CD1011.