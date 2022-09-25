© 2022 WWNO
Musica da Camera's Continuum

CONTINUUM: Pluck & Bow

Published September 25, 2022
Pluck & Bow.JPG

Musical instruments produce their sound in many ways. This program is devoted to two instruments: one that's plucked (the harpsichord), and one that's bowed (the cello). Harpsichord music by Francois Couperin (1668-1733) is performed by New Orleans-born Skip Sempe, and solo suites for cello by Bach are performed by Tess Remy-Schumacher. Recordings used are: Francois Couperin Pieces de Clavecin (Skip Sempe) - Deutsche Harmonia Mundi 77219-2-RC, and Johann Sebastian Bach Suites for Cello Solo - Nos. 1, 2 & 3 (Tess Remy-Schumacher) - Xolo CD1011.

Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Milton has been the co-host (with Thais St. Julien) of Continuum since 1976. He is a true New Orleanean, born on Mardi Gras day, attending P. A. Capdau Grammar School and Warren Easton High School. After completing the five year program of the Tulane School of Architecture in 1956 he was drafted into the Army. After a two year stint in the combat engineers in Germany he returned to New Orleans to work with the architectural firm of Goldstein, Parham & Labouisse, becoming an associate in the firm of Parham & Labouisse after Mr. Goldstein’s death. He was appointed University Architect for Dillard University in 1972 and retired from that position in 2002.
