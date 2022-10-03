CONTINUUM: Songs of Myself - Oswald von Wolkenstein

The songs of Oswald von Wolkenstein, the 15th century minnesinger, the German counterpart of the French troubadour and trouvere, are featured on this Continuum program. Von Wolkenstein was animportant transitional figure between the medieval and Renaissance periods of German music. He was known as a traveling rogue, and the autobiographical lyrics of his songs are about adventure, love, sex and religion and are coarse and boastful, but expressed with surprisingly sophisticated melodies. They are expertly sung by countertenor and baritone, Andreas Scholl. The recording used is: Songs of Myself (Shieldof Harmony) - Harmonia Mundi HMC902051.