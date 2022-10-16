© 2022 WWNO
Musica da Camera's Continuum

CONTINUUM: Two C's - Ciconia and Cordiforme

Published October 16, 2022 at 4:10 AM CDT
Cordiforme_Codex.jpeg

This Continuum presents music by the 15th century French composer, Johannes Ciconia. Beside composing music he was also a music theorist of the late Middle Ages. He was born in Liège, but worked most of his adult life in Italy, particularly in the service of the papal chapel(s) and at Padua cathedral. The Chansonnier Cordiforme dates from the 1470s and is a heart-shaped manuscript containing 43 songs of Dufay,Binchois, Ockeghem, Busnoys and others including several unica. Recordings used are: Johannes Ciconia Opera Omnia (Diabolus in Musica & La Morra) - Ricercar RIC 316 and Le Chansonnier Cordiforme (The Consort of Music) - Decca 480 1819.

Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Milton has been the co-host (with Thais St. Julien) of Continuum since 1976. He is a true New Orleanean, born on Mardi Gras day, attending P. A. Capdau Grammar School and Warren Easton High School. After completing the five year program of the Tulane School of Architecture in 1956 he was drafted into the Army. After a two year stint in the combat engineers in Germany he returned to New Orleans to work with the architectural firm of Goldstein, Parham & Labouisse, becoming an associate in the firm of Parham & Labouisse after Mr. Goldstein’s death. He was appointed University Architect for Dillard University in 1972 and retired from that position in 2002.
