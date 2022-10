The Folger Consort is one of the oldest early music ensembles in the U.S. Its home base is the Folger Shakespeare Library in Washington DC containing the largest Shakespeare collection in the world. This Continuum presents excerpts from three of the consort's many CDs. The CDs used are: Showers of Harmonie (The Folger Consort) - Bard BDCD 1-9094, When Birds Do Sing (The Folger Consort - Bard BDCD 1-9207, and A Distant Mirror (The Folger Consort) - Delos D/CD1003.