The title of this Continuum, “Diminuito”, refers to a Renaissance style of early music performed by embellishing a melody through improvisation, much as a jazz group might do today. Renaissance musicians improvised tunes familiar to audiences of the time. It is performed here by Rolf Lislevand, a Norwegian performer of early music specializing on lute, vihuela, baroque guitar and theorbo. He plays solo as well as with his own early music ensemble. The CD is Diminuito (RolfLislevand Ensemble) ECM New Series 2088.