Musica da Camera's Continuum

CONTINUUM: Diminuito

Published November 13, 2022 at 2:49 AM CST
kufstein-rolf-lislevand-konzert-rolf-lislevand-foto-d-vass_1.jpg

The title of this Continuum, “Diminuito”, refers to a Renaissance style of early music performed by embellishing a melody through improvisation, much as a jazz group might do today. Renaissance musicians improvised tunes familiar to audiences of the time. It is performed here by Rolf Lislevand, a Norwegian performer of early music specializing on lute, vihuela, baroque guitar and theorbo. He plays solo as well as with his own early music ensemble. The CD is Diminuito (RolfLislevand Ensemble) ECM New Series 2088.

Musica da Camera's Continuum early musicRenaissance musiccontinuum
Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Milton has been the co-host (with Thais St. Julien) of Continuum since 1976. He is a true New Orleanean, born on Mardi Gras day, attending P. A. Capdau Grammar School and Warren Easton High School. After completing the five year program of the Tulane School of Architecture in 1956 he was drafted into the Army. After a two year stint in the combat engineers in Germany he returned to New Orleans to work with the architectural firm of Goldstein, Parham & Labouisse, becoming an associate in the firm of Parham & Labouisse after Mr. Goldstein’s death. He was appointed University Architect for Dillard University in 1972 and retired from that position in 2002.
