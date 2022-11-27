CONTINUUM: Neo-Medieval

This Continuum presents unique contemporary performances of medieval music in accordance with the modern revival of music from this period, hence the name, Neo-Medieval. The three ensembles have been highly praised for their approaches to performing this music. All are different from each other but each gives excellent interpretations of the selections.

Recordings used are: Sapphire Night (Tapestry) - MDG 344 1193-2, Neo-Medieval (Hesperus) - Dorian DIS 80155, and Darkness Into Light (Anonymous 4) - Harmonia Mundi HMU 907274.