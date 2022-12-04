CONTINUUM: The Feast of Fools

Continuum presents excerpts from the Feast of Fools, a post-European Christmas event dating from the Middle Ages. Occurring between Christmas and Epiphany, this celebration was marked by much license and buffoonery. The clergy and the laity traded places for a dayand interesting things happened, particularly in The Mass of the Ass. You'll hear it from these CDs: The Feast of Fools (The New London Consort) L’Oiseaus-Lyre 433 194-2,and La Fete de L'Ane (Clemencic Consort) Harmonia Mundi HMT 7901036.