New Orleans Public Radio and Classical Radio Network Holiday Programming Schedule 2022-2023

Musica da Camera's Continuum

CONTINUUM: A Medieval Christmas

By Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Published December 24, 2022 at 11:38 PM CST
This week, Continuum presents a program of medieval Christmas music, most of which is unknown to modern day listeners. Beginning with Aquitanian selections of the 12th century, the program progresses through the Italian,Spanish and German repertoire, ending with a selection of 15th century English carols. The music is performed by three outstanding American early music ensembles. Recordings used are: A Medieval Christmas (The Folger Consort) - Bard BDCD 1-9106; A Medieval Christmas (The Boston Camerata) - Nonesuch 7559-71315-2; and, Nova - A Medieval Christmas (N.Y.Ensemble for Early Music) - ex cathedra EC-9001.

Musica da Camera's Continuum continuummedieval musicearly music
Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Milton has been the co-host (with Thais St. Julien) of Continuum since 1976. He is a true New Orleanean, born on Mardi Gras day, attending P. A. Capdau Grammar School and Warren Easton High School. After completing the five year program of the Tulane School of Architecture in 1956 he was drafted into the Army. After a two year stint in the combat engineers in Germany he returned to New Orleans to work with the architectural firm of Goldstein, Parham & Labouisse, becoming an associate in the firm of Parham & Labouisse after Mr. Goldstein’s death. He was appointed University Architect for Dillard University in 1972 and retired from that position in 2002.
