CONTINUUM: A Medieval Christmas

This week, Continuum presents a program of medieval Christmas music, most of which is unknown to modern day listeners. Beginning with Aquitanian selections of the 12th century, the program progresses through the Italian,Spanish and German repertoire, ending with a selection of 15th century English carols. The music is performed by three outstanding American early music ensembles. Recordings used are: A Medieval Christmas (The Folger Consort) - Bard BDCD 1-9106; A Medieval Christmas (The Boston Camerata) - Nonesuch 7559-71315-2; and, Nova - A Medieval Christmas (N.Y.Ensemble for Early Music) - ex cathedra EC-9001.