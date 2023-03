One of the major American early music ensembles, The Baltimore Consort, was founded in 1980. On this Continuum you'll hear a wide variety of excerpts from three of their CDs, featuring the female singer, Custer LaRue, who specializes in Renaissance music and traditional Folk music. The recordings used are: The Ladyes Delight - Dorian 90252 DOR, The Art of the Bawdy Song - Dorian DOR 90155, and The Mad Buckgoat - Dorian DOR 90279.