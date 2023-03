This Continuum presents a program of early English music performed by a unique ensemble known as The King's Noyse, the leading North American Renaissance-style violin, viola and cello ensemble. The music is from three of their CDs entitled Canzonetta, Holborne's "My Selfe", and The Queen's Delight. Recordings used are: Harmonia Mundi France HMU 907127, Harmonia Mundi HMU 907238 and Harmonia Mundi France HMU 907180.