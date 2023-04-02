© 2023 WWNO
Musica da Camera's Continuum

CONTINUUM: Strike the Viol, Touch the Lute

By Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Published April 2, 2023 at 3:03 AM CDT
Viol & Lute.jpg

Continuum presents a program devoted to Renaissance music performed on two of the most popular musical instruments of that period, the viola da gamba and the lute. Performers include Ron McFarlane, Paul O'Dette and the famous Jodi Savall, all well known masters of their instruments. Recordings used are: The Renaissance Lute (Ron McFarlane) - Dorian DOR 90186, Dolcissima er Amorosa (Paul O’Dette)- Harmonia Mundi HMU 907043, Solo Viola da Gamba (John Dornenburg) - Centaur CRC 2713, Tous les Matins du Monde (Jordi Savall) - Valois V 4640, and Music of Henry Purcell (Alfred Deller et al) - Vanguard MC 194.

Musica da Camera's Continuum continuumearly music
Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Milton has been the co-host (with Thais St. Julien) of Continuum since 1976. He is a true New Orleanean, born on Mardi Gras day, attending P. A. Capdau Grammar School and Warren Easton High School. After completing the five year program of the Tulane School of Architecture in 1956 he was drafted into the Army. After a two year stint in the combat engineers in Germany he returned to New Orleans to work with the architectural firm of Goldstein, Parham & Labouisse, becoming an associate in the firm of Parham & Labouisse after Mr. Goldstein’s death. He was appointed University Architect for Dillard University in 1972 and retired from that position in 2002.
