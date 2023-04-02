CONTINUUM: Strike the Viol, Touch the Lute

Continuum presents a program devoted to Renaissance music performed on two of the most popular musical instruments of that period, the viola da gamba and the lute. Performers include Ron McFarlane, Paul O'Dette and the famous Jodi Savall, all well known masters of their instruments. Recordings used are: The Renaissance Lute (Ron McFarlane) - Dorian DOR 90186, Dolcissima er Amorosa (Paul O’Dette)- Harmonia Mundi HMU 907043, Solo Viola da Gamba (John Dornenburg) - Centaur CRC 2713, Tous les Matins du Monde (Jordi Savall) - Valois V 4640, and Music of Henry Purcell (Alfred Deller et al) - Vanguard MC 194.