CONTINUUM: If Love Now Reigned

This Continuum is a program primarily of music composed by King Henry VIII (1491-1547) of England and readings from his love letters to Ann Boleyn, his second wife and Queen of England from 1533 to1536. Henry composed quite a lot of music during his lifetime. His most famous compositions are If Love Now Reigned, Helas Madame, Pastime With Good Company and Green Groweth The Holly, all heard on this program. Recordings used are: If Love Now Reigned (Isaak Ensemble Heidelberg) - Bayer Records BR 100132 CD and Music for Henry VIII (The Hilliard Ensemble) - Saga Classics SCD 9003.