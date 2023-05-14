© 2023 WWNO
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
MDCLogoBlue.jpg
Musica da Camera's Continuum

CONTINUUM: If Love Now Reigned

By Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Published May 14, 2023 at 3:26 AM CDT
Henry_VIII_and_Anne_Boleyn.jpg

This Continuum is a program primarily of music composed by King Henry VIII (1491-1547) of England and readings from his love letters to Ann Boleyn, his second wife and Queen of England from 1533 to1536. Henry composed quite a lot of music during his lifetime. His most famous compositions are If Love Now Reigned, Helas Madame, Pastime With Good Company and Green Groweth The Holly, all heard on this program. Recordings used are: If Love Now Reigned (Isaak Ensemble Heidelberg) - Bayer Records BR 100132 CD and Music for Henry VIII (The Hilliard Ensemble) - Saga Classics SCD 9003.

Tags
Musica da Camera's Continuum early musiccontinuum
Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Milton has been the co-host (with Thais St. Julien) of Continuum since 1976. He is a true New Orleanean, born on Mardi Gras day, attending P. A. Capdau Grammar School and Warren Easton High School. After completing the five year program of the Tulane School of Architecture in 1956 he was drafted into the Army. After a two year stint in the combat engineers in Germany he returned to New Orleans to work with the architectural firm of Goldstein, Parham & Labouisse, becoming an associate in the firm of Parham & Labouisse after Mr. Goldstein’s death. He was appointed University Architect for Dillard University in 1972 and retired from that position in 2002.
See stories by Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.