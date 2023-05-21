© 2023 WWNO
Musica da Camera's Continuum

CONTINUUM: Early Performances of Early Music

By Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Published May 21, 2023 at 2:42 AM CDT
Studio der frühen Musik.jpg
Studio der Frühen Musik

Continuum presents selections from recordings of early performances of early music, namely the ensemble Studio der Frühen Musik and harpsichordist Colin Tilney. Studio der Frühen Musik (an American ensemble) was the prime early group performing early music from1960-1980 and making many LP and CD recordings. Colin Tilney is an English keyboard performer on the harpsichord and pianoforte and one of the first keyboardists to record on the harpsichord. Recordings used are: Dufay - Adieu M’Amour (Studio der Frühen Musik) - EMI Classics 724382649328, Estampie - Istampitta (Studio der Frühen Musik) - EMI Classics 724382649120, and William Byrd 

Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Milton has been the co-host (with Thais St. Julien) of Continuum since 1976. He is a true New Orleanean, born on Mardi Gras day, attending P. A. Capdau Grammar School and Warren Easton High School. After completing the five year program of the Tulane School of Architecture in 1956 he was drafted into the Army. After a two year stint in the combat engineers in Germany he returned to New Orleans to work with the architectural firm of Goldstein, Parham & Labouisse, becoming an associate in the firm of Parham & Labouisse after Mr. Goldstein’s death. He was appointed University Architect for Dillard University in 1972 and retired from that position in 2002.
