Continuum presents a program of the harpsichord music of Johann Sebastian Bach, played by the legendary harpsichordist Wanda Landowska. The major works to be heard are the Chromatic Fantasia, and the Italian Concerto. The music was recorded at the famous Landowska Concert Hall, Le Temple de la Musique Ancienne in Saint-Leu-la Foret, France. The one recording used is: Johann Sebastian Bach (Wanda Landowska) - Paradizo PA0009.