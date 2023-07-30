CONTINUUM: Old England

On this program Continuum presents complete recordings of the earliest English songs in existence. They come from the two important collections, The Worcester Fragments and a collection known only as The Earliest Songbook of England. Both contain anonymous music from 13th and 14th century England. The songs are performed by two outstanding vocal ensembles. Recordings used are: The Earliest Songbook in England (Gothic Voices) - Helios CDH55297; The Worcester Fragments (Orlando Consort) - Amon Ra CD-SAR 59; and Go from my Window (Colin Tilney) - Dorian DOR90195.