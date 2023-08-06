CONTINUUM: The Cries of London

Continuum this week presents a program called The Cries of London, referring to the short lyrical and musical calls of merchants hawking their products and services at the beginning of the 17th century. Many street cries were incorporated into larger musical works, preserving them from oblivion. You'll hear the cries and related music of this period. CDs used are: The Cries of London (Theatre of Voices & Fretwork) - Harmonia Mundi 907214, Mariners and Milkmaids (The Toronto Consort) - Dorian DOR-93247, and Watkins Ale (Baltimore Consort) - Dorian DORO-90142.