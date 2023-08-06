© 2023 WWNO
Musica da Camera's Continuum

CONTINUUM: The Cries of London

By Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Published August 6, 2023 at 2:53 AM CDT
Jenni Lawson

Continuum this week presents a program called The Cries of London, referring to the short lyrical and musical calls of merchants hawking their products and services at the beginning of the 17th century. Many street cries were incorporated into larger musical works, preserving them from oblivion. You'll hear the cries and related music of this period. CDs used are: The Cries of London (Theatre of Voices & Fretwork) - Harmonia Mundi 907214, Mariners and Milkmaids (The Toronto Consort) - Dorian DOR-93247, and Watkins Ale (Baltimore Consort) - Dorian DORO-90142.

Musica da Camera's Continuum continuumearly music
Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Milton has been the co-host (with Thais St. Julien) of Continuum since 1976. He is a true New Orleanean, born on Mardi Gras day, attending P. A. Capdau Grammar School and Warren Easton High School. After completing the five year program of the Tulane School of Architecture in 1956 he was drafted into the Army. After a two year stint in the combat engineers in Germany he returned to New Orleans to work with the architectural firm of Goldstein, Parham & Labouisse, becoming an associate in the firm of Parham & Labouisse after Mr. Goldstein’s death. He was appointed University Architect for Dillard University in 1972 and retired from that position in 2002.
