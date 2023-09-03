© 2023 WWNO
Musica da Camera's Continuum

CONTINUUM: Dance Dance Dance

By Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Published September 3, 2023 at 3:31 AM CDT

Continuum presents a program of medieval foot stomping dance music and Renaissance estampies, trottos, ductias and many other forms performed by four outstanding early music ensembles including the legendary New York Pro Musica. This is an hour of upbeat early music. The recordings used are: A Dance in the Garden of Mirth (Dufay Collective) - Chandos CHAN 9320, Praetorius / Susato (New York Pro Musica) - Universal UMD 80565, Chominiciamento di Gioia (Ensemble Unicorn) - Naxos 8.553131, and Red Iris (Sinfonye) - Glossa GCD 970701.

Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Milton has been the co-host (with Thais St. Julien) of Continuum since 1976. He is a true New Orleanean, born on Mardi Gras day, attending P. A. Capdau Grammar School and Warren Easton High School. After completing the five year program of the Tulane School of Architecture in 1956 he was drafted into the Army. After a two year stint in the combat engineers in Germany he returned to New Orleans to work with the architectural firm of Goldstein, Parham & Labouisse, becoming an associate in the firm of Parham & Labouisse after Mr. Goldstein’s death. He was appointed University Architect for Dillard University in 1972 and retired from that position in 2002.
