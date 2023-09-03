CONTINUUM: Dance Dance Dance

Continuum presents a program of medieval foot stomping dance music and Renaissance estampies, trottos, ductias and many other forms performed by four outstanding early music ensembles including the legendary New York Pro Musica. This is an hour of upbeat early music. The recordings used are: A Dance in the Garden of Mirth (Dufay Collective) - Chandos CHAN 9320, Praetorius / Susato (New York Pro Musica) - Universal UMD 80565, Chominiciamento di Gioia (Ensemble Unicorn) - Naxos 8.553131, and Red Iris (Sinfonye) - Glossa GCD 970701.