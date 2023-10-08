CONTINUUM: The Waverly Consort

© 2023 WWNO
By Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Published October 8, 2023 at 2:30 AM CDT
The Waverly Consort
The Waverly Consort

Music performed by one of America's leading early music ensembles, The Waverly Consort, is presented on this Continuum. Three of their CDs are featured, presenting music from the Cantigas de Santa Maria of Alfonso X, some of the songs of 14th century French composer Guillaume de Machaut, and the complete Llibre Vermell (The Red Book), a collection of ten pilgrim songs of the late 14th Century. Recordings used are: Las Cantigas de Santa Maria - The Bach Guild OVC 2013, Douce Dame - Vanguard Classics OVC, and Traveler: Medieval Journeys Through Time - Angel CDC 7243 5 55559 8201.

Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Milton has been the co-host (with Thais St. Julien) of Continuum since 1976. He is a true New Orleanean, born on Mardi Gras day, attending P. A. Capdau Grammar School and Warren Easton High School. After completing the five year program of the Tulane School of Architecture in 1956 he was drafted into the Army. After a two year stint in the combat engineers in Germany he returned to New Orleans to work with the architectural firm of Goldstein, Parham & Labouisse, becoming an associate in the firm of Parham & Labouisse after Mr. Goldstein’s death. He was appointed University Architect for Dillard University in 1972 and retired from that position in 2002.
