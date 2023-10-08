CONTINUUM: The Waverly Consort

Music performed by one of America's leading early music ensembles, The Waverly Consort, is presented on this Continuum. Three of their CDs are featured, presenting music from the Cantigas de Santa Maria of Alfonso X, some of the songs of 14th century French composer Guillaume de Machaut, and the complete Llibre Vermell (The Red Book), a collection of ten pilgrim songs of the late 14th Century. Recordings used are: Las Cantigas de Santa Maria - The Bach Guild OVC 2013, Douce Dame - Vanguard Classics OVC, and Traveler: Medieval Journeys Through Time - Angel CDC 7243 5 55559 8201.