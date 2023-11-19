© 2023 WWNO
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Musica da Camera's Continuum

CONTINUUM: The Worcester Fragments

By Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Published November 19, 2023 at 2:48 AM CST

This week on Continuum we will be listening to vocal music that would have been heard at the Abbey of St. Mary's in Worcester, England in the late 13th century to early 14th century, which was under a Benedictine rule at that time. Much of the music, even prior to the 13th century, had been scrapped in preference for some newer music. Rather than throw that music away, it was used to bind some of the newer music and as a result, it was cut up into pieces. Those pieces of music have come down to us being restored from their book covers, and they're referred to as the Worcester Fragments. And fragments they are, because there are very few complete sections of the mass or complete sections of the daily services that were heard in this abbey. The performers in this recording are Trio Mediæval from Scandinavia.

Tags
Musica da Camera's Continuum continuumearly music
Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Milton has been the co-host (with Thais St. Julien) of Continuum since 1976. He is a true New Orleanean, born on Mardi Gras day, attending P. A. Capdau Grammar School and Warren Easton High School. After completing the five year program of the Tulane School of Architecture in 1956 he was drafted into the Army. After a two year stint in the combat engineers in Germany he returned to New Orleans to work with the architectural firm of Goldstein, Parham & Labouisse, becoming an associate in the firm of Parham & Labouisse after Mr. Goldstein’s death. He was appointed University Architect for Dillard University in 1972 and retired from that position in 2002.
See stories by Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.