This week Continuum plays the music of two early composers living in Germany: Oswald von Wolkenstein and Ludvig Senfl. Oswald von Wolkenstein (1377 - 1445) was an Italian Medieval singer, composer and poet, known for his monophonic music of courtly love. Ludvig Senfl (1486 - 1542) was a Swiss composer known for his development of Franco-Flemish polyphony.