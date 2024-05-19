Three important subjects on this Continuum: Love, Song & Carnival. All three are definitely related for New Orleans' Mardi Gras celebration. They really fit the saying, “You can’t have one without the others!” The music is from five excellent CDs. The CDs used are: A Florentine Carnival (London Pro Musica) - IMP PCD 825, The Second Circle (Anonymous 4) - Harmonia Mundi HMU 907269, Alfonso V el Magnanim (Capella Reial de Catalunya) - Aliavox AV 9816, D’Amor Cantando (Micrologus) - Opus 111 OPS 2033, and Canti Carnascialeschi (Josquin Ensemble - Wien) - Christophorus CD 74538

