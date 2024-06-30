CONTINUUM: Folk Music
This week on Continuum, Milton and Thais play folk music melodies from the U.S., Norway, Ireland, and Scotland, as performed by early music performers Custer LaRue, Ensemble Galilei, Trio Mediæval, and Anonymous 4.
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
This week on Continuum, Milton and Thais play folk music melodies from the U.S., Norway, Ireland, and Scotland, as performed by early music performers Custer LaRue, Ensemble Galilei, Trio Mediæval, and Anonymous 4.