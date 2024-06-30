© 2024 WWNO
Musica da Camera's Continuum

CONTINUUM: Folk Music

By Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Published June 30, 2024 at 3:52 AM CDT

This week on Continuum, Milton and Thais play folk music melodies from the U.S., Norway, Ireland, and Scotland, as performed by early music performers Custer LaRue, Ensemble Galilei, Trio Mediæval, and Anonymous 4.

Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Milton has been the co-host (with Thais St. Julien) of Continuum since 1976. He is a true New Orleanean, born on Mardi Gras day, attending P. A. Capdau Grammar School and Warren Easton High School. After completing the five year program of the Tulane School of Architecture in 1956 he was drafted into the Army. After a two year stint in the combat engineers in Germany he returned to New Orleans to work with the architectural firm of Goldstein, Parham & Labouisse, becoming an associate in the firm of Parham & Labouisse after Mr. Goldstein’s death. He was appointed University Architect for Dillard University in 1972 and retired from that position in 2002.
